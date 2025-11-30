PACCAR Inc. $PCAR Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,090 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in PACCAR by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 target price on shares of PACCAR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $105.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95. PACCAR Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,338.20. This trade represents a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

