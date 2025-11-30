Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK Holdings Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 359.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 469.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 322.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 186.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 71.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.1%

PK opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.57 and a beta of 1.84. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,428.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.