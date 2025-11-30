Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 647.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ CASH opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.79. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $64.45 and a one year high of $86.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $186.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 11,500 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $822,825.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 25,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,840.25. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $204,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,737.41. This represents a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,384,455. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.