Permian Resources Corporation $PR Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,401 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $175,525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Permian Resources by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,963,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,354 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,119,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Permian Resources by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,930 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,578,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,272 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $67,431.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,467.10. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,555.49. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $14.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

