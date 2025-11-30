PHINIA Inc. $PHIN Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PHINIA alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in PHINIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 60,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 350.0% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHINIA Stock Performance

PHIN stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.88.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.57 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.64%. PHINIA’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Samantha Pombier sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $105,031.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,167.66. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hongyong Yang sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $46,819.99. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on PHINIA from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PHINIA in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of PHINIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PHINIA in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on PHIN

PHINIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.