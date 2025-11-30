Popular, Inc. $BPOP Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,905 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Popular alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after purchasing an additional 495,325 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 363.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 228,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 178,820 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 19.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 710,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,344,000 after buying an additional 116,960 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Popular by 136.1% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 169,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,627,000 after buying an additional 97,531 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 216.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 87,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Popular stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.18.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. Popular had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $720.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $2,240,584.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,495.31. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $2,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 193,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,907,770. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,001 shares of company stock worth $5,192,924. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Popular from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Popular

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.