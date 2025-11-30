Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,655,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,086,000 after purchasing an additional 158,521 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 180.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,633,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,870 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,423,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,966,000 after buying an additional 31,224 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,829,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,899,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRVA. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 0.3%

Privia Health Group stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.51, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Privia Health Group

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.