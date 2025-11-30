SM Energy Company $SM Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,071 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 21.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its position in SM Energy by 25.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 3,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on SM Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on SM Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $28.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. SM Energy Company has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $811.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.24 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 25.94%.SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.