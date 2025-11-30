SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF $GNR Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNR. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 294.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Trace Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

