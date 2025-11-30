Spire Inc. $SR Stake Boosted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 404.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spire by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,030,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,225,000 after buying an additional 254,285 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Spire by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 974,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,102,000 after buying an additional 80,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the first quarter worth approximately $73,254,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Spire by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Spire from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

SR stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.57. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.44 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

