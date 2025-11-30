Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,888,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Group (SGHC) were worth $20,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 132.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 56.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 89,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGHC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of SGHC stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. Super Group has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

