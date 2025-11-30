Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.3%

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $836.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tri Pointe Homes

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.