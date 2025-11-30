Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,472,000 after buying an additional 158,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,356,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,906,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,724,000 after acquiring an additional 99,737 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,442,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 31,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $986,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 738,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,228,154.96. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $189,116.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,781.98. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,926. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of TWST opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. Twist Bioscience has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

