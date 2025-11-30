Ubiquiti Inc. $UI Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,816 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at $18,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 856.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $11,363,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UI opened at $583.09 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $255.00 and a one year high of $803.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $662.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.06.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $733.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.38 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 166.22% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

UI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $299.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.67.

In related news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.58, for a total transaction of $201,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,973.44. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

