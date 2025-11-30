Ubiquiti Inc. $UI Stock Holdings Lifted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 889.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth $885,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $1,293,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ubiquiti news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 350 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.58, for a total transaction of $201,803.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,973.44. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $299.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.67.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

NYSE UI opened at $583.09 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.00 and a twelve month high of $803.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $662.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.06.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.98. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 166.22% and a net margin of 27.66%.The firm had revenue of $733.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

