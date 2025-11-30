United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI Position Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1,672.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 560.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 11,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $411,538.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,798.64. This represents a 11.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 1.3%

UNFI stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

