Vale S.A. $VALE Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 865,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 101,511 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vale by 8.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 61,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VALE. Zacks Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Vale to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vale from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vale from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

NYSE:VALE opened at $12.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.82. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

