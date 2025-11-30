Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 243.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

