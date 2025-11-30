Wall Street Zen Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Buy

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson set a $285.00 target price on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Nordson Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NDSN opened at $237.67 on Friday. Nordson has a 52-week low of $165.03 and a 52-week high of $261.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total transaction of $534,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,715.95. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total transaction of $2,125,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,965,692.80. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,257. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Nordson by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

