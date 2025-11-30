Western Asset Bond ETF $WABF Stake Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Western Asset Bond ETF worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Encompass More Asset Management raised its stake in Western Asset Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 36,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:WABF opened at $25.64 on Friday. Western Asset Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23.

Western Asset Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Western Asset Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities.

