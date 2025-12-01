10,649 Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 211.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 395.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOLD. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 6.67%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jeff Castelli sold 76,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $773,765.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 439,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,470.88. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 507,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,077,100. This represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,288. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.