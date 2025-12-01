11,978 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,214,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,105,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,054,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,296,000 after buying an additional 93,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 382.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,812,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after buying an additional 3,022,769 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25,631.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,620,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,441,000 after buying an additional 3,606,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,148,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 971,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

