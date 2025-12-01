14,686 Shares in Jamf Holding Corp. $JAMF Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the first quarter valued at $37,394,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Jamf by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 69,414 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 402,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 30.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 496,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 116,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $31,939.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 250,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,564.60. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Strosahl sold 43,650 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $431,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,480,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,626,855.88. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JAMF. William Blair cut Jamf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered Jamf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Jamf from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.05 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

Jamf Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $12.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.The business had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

