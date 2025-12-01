18,970 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69.

Medical Properties Trust Increases Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $237.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 155.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

