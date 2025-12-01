2,193 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 96,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter.

VPU opened at $196.45 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.00 and a fifty-two week high of $203.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.80 and its 200 day moving average is $184.92.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

