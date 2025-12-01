2,239 Shares in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 679.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $127.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho raised Shake Shack to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.52.

Shares of SHAK opened at $87.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $144.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $367.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.69 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.10%.Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Shake Shack has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 1,100 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $93,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,481.98. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

