30,095 Shares in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. $GBTG Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBTG. PB Investment Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 835,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 222,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 294,527 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 704,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 350,350 shares during the last quarter. Emmett Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Emmett Investment Management LP now owns 500,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 268,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the first quarter worth about $2,651,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GBTG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Global Business Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Shares of Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.39 million. Global Business Travel Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Global Business Travel Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Business Travel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.