31,764 Shares in TeraWulf Inc. $WULF Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TeraWulf by 135.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 265.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TeraWulf by 68.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $15.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 3.57. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.09). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 91.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. The firm had revenue of $50.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $23.25 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JMP Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on TeraWulf from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.25 target price on TeraWulf in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

