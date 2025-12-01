3,211 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,211 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 43.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 102.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

NYSE PHM opened at $127.19 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

