33,875 Shares in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 1st quarter worth $806,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $582,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter worth about $184,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on APLD. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Digital to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

In related news, Director Chuck Hastings sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 426,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,619,993.24. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mohammad Saidal Lavanw Mohmand sold 37,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,367,734.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 121,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,786.23. This represents a 23.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 823,035 shares of company stock valued at $18,930,179. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. Applied Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 111.29%.The firm had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

