5T Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

5T Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $176.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.30.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $112,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,240.64. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

