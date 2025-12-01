7,204 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,274,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 296,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McMill Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 498,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 47,085 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIV opened at $48.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

