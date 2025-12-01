Amalgamated Financial Corp. $AMAL Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $29.35 on Monday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $878.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, Director Edgar Romney sold 6,697 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $183,095.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,300.42. The trade was a 28.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne P. Fox sold 8,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $244,665.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,025.84. The trade was a 28.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 22,343 shares of company stock worth $610,858 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amalgamated Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

