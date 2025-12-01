Boston Family Office LLC Has $9.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $336.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.24 and a 200-day moving average of $315.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.