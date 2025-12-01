Boston Partners Takes Position in Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAMI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth $57,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AAMI opened at $44.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAMI. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Acadian Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

