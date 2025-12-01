Brentview Investment Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Brentview Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 2.4% of Brentview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brentview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 279.8% during the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $154.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $167.15. The company has a market capitalization of $194.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

