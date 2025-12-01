Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Brentview Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Brentview Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 3.2% of Brentview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brentview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO opened at $402.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays set a $450.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.61.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

