Capital Counsel LLC NY Sells 13,226 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Capital Counsel LLC NY lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 576,281 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,226 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.7% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $91,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,713,603,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,170,000 after buying an additional 875,412 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672.85. This trade represents a 71.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,791 shares of company stock valued at $27,781,124. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Susquehanna set a $210.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $167.79 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $179.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.36 and a 200-day moving average of $160.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

