Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 47,189 Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,331,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,338,000 after buying an additional 2,168,940 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 913.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,300,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,633 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,398,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,970 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 5,891.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,373,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,135 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,139,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 189,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,638.15. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,009.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 961,791 shares in the company, valued at $26,054,918.19. This represents a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,909. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. MGIC Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $304.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.16 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 61.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

