Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,861 Shares of Bank OZK $OZK

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 20.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $46.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $53.66.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.07). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 25.81%.The business had revenue of $449.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on OZK shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank OZK from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

