Choreo LLC Acquires 4,120 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.1% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 143,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,671,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 72.5% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $100.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $130.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.