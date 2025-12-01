Choreo LLC Acquires 6,277 Shares of Barclays PLC $BCS

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 37.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,607,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,163,000 after buying an additional 9,188,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 11.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,976,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,441,000 after purchasing an additional 509,110 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 19.8% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,817,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,634,000 after purchasing an additional 630,450 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,478,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,671,000 after purchasing an additional 155,397 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 1,719.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,031,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,765,000 after buying an additional 1,919,843 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCS. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Performance

BCS opened at $22.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $22.91.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Barclays

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.