Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $113.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.47. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

