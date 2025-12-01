Choreo LLC Has $946,000 Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $563.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $555.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.88 and a 1-year high of $612.28.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.83.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

