Choreo LLC Has $974,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 55.2% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley purchased 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $246,593.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,489.28. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of LYB stock opened at $49.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -146.13%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

