Choreo LLC Increases Stake in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $348,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Frontdoor by 53.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTDR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $53.93 on Monday. Frontdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $70.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.69. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 122.74% and a net margin of 12.87%.The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Frontdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

