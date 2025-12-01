Choreo LLC Increases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 626.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after buying an additional 778,652 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth $33,872,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3,921.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 375,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 366,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 107.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 340,849 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 462,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,093,000 after purchasing an additional 284,148 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair cut CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $41.54.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

