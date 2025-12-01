Choreo LLC Purchases 1,905 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 12.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 98,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $210.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.66 and a 52-week high of $237.14.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 453 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $99,972.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,314,883.52. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,993,315.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,487.63. The trade was a 25.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,762 shares of company stock worth $27,886,321. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.