Choreo LLC Purchases 2,513 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Choreo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $87.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average is $82.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $88.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.7001 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

