Choreo LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Choreo LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 723,173.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 193,822,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 193,795,994 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 476,779 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,411,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 102,504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,366,000 after purchasing an additional 136,011 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 941,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,349,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SPLV opened at $73.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.72. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.